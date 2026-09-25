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Pima County deputies shot and killed a suspect Friday afternoon who walked toward them while armed with two sharp objects, the Sheriff's Department says.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department's San Xavier District were called to Kay Lynn Drive on the Tucson area's southwest side at about 3:45 p.m. because of a domestic dispute. When they got there, they tried to speak with a male suspect and to de-escalate the situation, but he kept walking toward them with the sharp objects, and they fired, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release Friday night.

The person, whose name and age were not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies or other community members were injured.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team was activated to handle the criminal investigation of this incident, which is standard procedure when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting. The team is made up of 10 Tucson-area law enforcement agencies.

Kay Lynn Drive is near South Camino Verde, West Bopp Road and West Ajo Highway.