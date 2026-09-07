A 52-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a two-car crash on Tucson's south side, police said.
About 3:45 a.m. Ira Jesus Chavez was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango east in the 1800 block of West Valencia Road, east of South Mission Road, when he rear-ended a 2018 Nissan Maxima. The pickup truck then crossed several lanes and slammed into a power pole, police said Monday in a news release.
Chavez was speeding, and investigators say they "found evidence of alcohol consumption inside the Dodge." Chavez was not wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The Nissan driver suffered minor injuries.
The investigation continues.