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A 20-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of a 19-year-old man at a park on Tucson's southeast side, police said.

The shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at Thomas Jay Regional Park, at South Craycroft and East Littletown roads.

Anthony Estevan Mendoza Valenzuela died at the scene.

Police said they determined that Valenzuela was among several people at the park when the shooting occurred.

On Sunday, Fabian Arias-Sierra was questioned then arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into the Pima County jail, the release said.

No motive was given Monday. The investigation continues.