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A Border Patrol trainee and a University of Arizona student were arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault after the two were accused of filming themselves sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman, a court document shows.

A woman reported to police that on June 19, Zabdiel Echie, a 24-year-old Border Patrol trainee, and Joaquin Borboa, a 21-year-old UA student, picked her up and took her to Echie's residence in Sahuarita, an interim complaint filed in Pima County Superior Court says.

While the three were headed to Sahuarita, the woman told investigators, Borboa inserted a white powdery substance into her mouth, which made her feel dizzy and a time-skipping effect, and performed sex acts on her for about 30 minutes.

Once at the residence, the two men gave her alcohol and she lost consciousness, she told police. Both men, she told police, sexually assaulted her at the Sahuarita residence. Later, she said, Borboa continued the assault at his apartment for several hours.

Investigators found a 26-second video on Echie's phone which appears to show him sexually assaulting her as she cries, the complaint says.

The woman's account is also corroborated with Borboa's phone data, the complaint says.

Through searching the two men's phones, investigators found messages between Borboa and Echie discussing details of the alleged assault.

The incident is currently "under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility," the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement to the Star.

Both were booked into the Pima County jail. Borboa is currently being held on a $350,000 bond; Echie was released after posting bond, according to the Pima County jail inmate lookup.