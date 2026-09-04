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Tucson police found notes, letters, ammo and firearm receipts in a search the apartment belonging to the man police say shot and killed two men outside of a gay bar early Monday morning, court documents show.
In what investigators believe was an attack motivated by hate towards the LGBTQIA+ community, Ousman Ceesay, 44, shot and killed Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42 and Cameron Davis Capara, 33 in the parking lot of Venture-N, Tucson police said. He then turned the gun on himself.
One of the notes seized by investigators indicated Ceesay acted alone and reinforced suspicion of the shooting being a hate-based crime, police said.
At the time of the shooting, Ceesay is believed to have just recently arrived in Tucson. Prior to that, he had been living in an Oklahoma City apartment beginning last December, after having lived with his wife in various residences there in the years following their 2012 marriage in that state, a background report showed.
Ceesay lived for a little more than a month in a pleasant row of apartments on East Fairmount Street, near the Martha Cooper library in midtown, neighbors told the Star.
Tucson police officers served a search warrant there on Monday, and a window remained boarded up Friday.
Ceesay left no particular impression on neighbors, except that he would drive a blue Ford F150 XLT with Oklahoma plates. It remained parked on the street outside Friday.
"I didn't notice any strange behavior," neighbor Amy Gustafson said.
A neighbor heard Ceesay's door slam shut about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, minutes before the double killing.