Prefer us on Google Learn More

Tucson police found notes, letters, ammo and firearm receipts in a search the apartment belonging to the man police say shot and killed two men outside of a gay bar early Monday morning, court documents show.

In what investigators believe was an attack motivated by hate towards the LGBTQIA+ community, Ousman Ceesay, 44, shot and killed Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42 and Cameron Davis Capara, 33 in the parking lot of Venture-N , Tucson police said. He then turned the gun on himself.

One of the notes seized by investigators indicated Ceesay acted alone and reinforced suspicion of the shooting being a hate-based crime, police said.

At the time of the shooting, Ceesay is believed to have just recently arrived in Tucson. Prior to that, he had been living in an Oklahoma City apartment beginning last December, after having lived with his wife in various residences there in the years following their 2012 marriage in that state, a background report showed