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A 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in a one-car crash, Tucson police said.

About 3 p.m. Juan Joseph Hermosillo was heading west on West Grant Road near North Oracle Road in a Kia Optima when he crashed into a traffic light pole, police said in a news release.

Hermosillo died at the scene, the release said.

Hermosillo was not wearing a seatbelt and witnesses told police that Hermosillo drifted from his lane and crossed the raised median and eastbound traffic lanes just before the crash, the release said.