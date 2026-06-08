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A former Tucson mental health counselor is accused of making and possessing child pornography, court filings show.

Xiomar Diaz, 33, was arrested in May as part of a joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and Tucson police.

The probe started in November when Dropbox reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Diaz had uploaded videos of suspected child sexual abuse material. In the subsequent investigation, police found about 20 videos and images of child sex abuse material on Diaz's devices, the Department of Homeland Security said in a news release.

Four of the videos police found were of Diaz performing sex acts on a local 15-year-old boy with whom Diaz had been sharing explicit messages and videos with through Snapchat, according to court documents.

Diaz communicated with children under the usernames “velander12” and “Xixi,” the DHS release said.

Because Diaz worked with and around children at a large behavioral health provider, HSI is asking for help in identifying other potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE or through ICE’s online tip form or contact your local law enforcement.