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A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in the death of his brother, Tucson police said.

At about 5:30 a.m. Monday, Tucson firefighters discovered the body of Martin Joe Rosales, 37, with signs of trauma in the 600 block of South Stone Avenue near West 17th Street, police said in a news release.

In the subsequent investigation, police identified Rosales' brother, Gabriel Joseph Rosales, as a possible suspect with whom Rosales had been in a fight with, the release said.

Later that day, Gabriel Joseph Rosales was located at a motel in South Tucson and arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, police said. He is being held at the Pima County jail on a $1 million bond.