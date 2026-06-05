New video and details have been released in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in April who pulled a toy gun from his waistband during a standoff with Tucson police.
Joannie Jose Armenta was shot by police the night of April 6 in the front yard of a house on Tucson's south side where he and a companion tried to hide following the theft of a car in midtown, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, the multi-agency group that investigates local police shootings, said in a video report posted on YouTube.
The incident began at about 7:30 p.m. when investigators say Armenta and Mario Aydin Muruato, 14, forced their way into a closed business in the 2500 block of North Campbell Avenue. They then assaulted a female employee who was inside and took her money and keys to her vehicle at knifepoint, said a news release.
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Minutes later, police tracked the stolen car to West Ajo Way near South Sixth Avenue. The pair ran from the car and into a house in the 3700 block of South Lundy Avenue, the release said.
The homeowner told police her security camera showed two intruders in the house, where her 8-year-old son was home alone, the release said. The boy was safely evacuated.
After about an hour of police negotiations, Muruato surrendered.
Armenta, however, refused to leave and repeatedly told officers at the scene and in a 911 call that he had a gun and threatened to shoot officers who had surrounded the house.
Eventually, Armenta exited and began talking with police from the house’s porch, the release said.
At 11:34 p.m., Armenta “quickly raised an object from his waistband,” and two SWAT officers fired their weapons, striking Armenta, the release said. The teen fell to the ground but was still moving. A police dog was used to separate Armenta from what officers believed was a handgun, the release said.
Armenta fought with the dog until police used a “less-lethal projectile,” the release said.
Armenta was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.
The weapon turned out to be an orange-and-green plastic toy gun that had been wrapped in a shirt, the release said.
Officer Joseph Jensen, a 14-year veteran, and Officer Daniel Lee, a 13-year veteran, were identified as those who fired their weapons at the scene.
Muruato, the teen who surrendered, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and car theft, police have said separately.
The investigation continues.