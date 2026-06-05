New video and details have been released in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in April who pulled a toy gun from his waistband during a standoff with Tucson police.

Joannie Jose Armenta was shot by police the night of April 6 in the front yard of a house on Tucson's south side where he and a companion tried to hide following the theft of a car in midtown, the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, the multi-agency group that investigates local police shootings, said in a video report posted on YouTube.

The incident began at about 7:30 p.m. when investigators say Armenta and Mario Aydin Muruato, 14, forced their way into a closed business in the 2500 block of North Campbell Avenue. They then assaulted a female employee who was inside and took her money and keys to her vehicle at knifepoint, said a news release.