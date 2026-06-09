Three YouTubers who've been streaming in Nancy Guthrie's Tucson neighborhood are now facing criminal charges, authorities say.
On Monday, Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, who runs the channel CriminalNetwork, was arrested on suspicion of obstruction of a highway or thoroughfare and public nuisance. Troy Lewis Bradshaw, 34, who runs the channel DAA JUICE, was arrested on suspicion of public nuisance. And Damian Todd Enderle, 46, who runs the channel 857 Tucson, was cited and released for public nuisance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Bradshaw's arrest was documented on Enderle's livestream.
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"They have officially arrested DAA JUICE," Enderle said on his livestream as he drove away from the neighborhood. "They are taking him to Pima County Jail as we speak right now. We need to get lawyers. We are being targeted."
With the investigation now in its fifth month, the three, along with many other YouTubers and livestreamers, still sit along the easement in the neighborhood to film.
The department had received numerous complaints from neighbors about individuals blocking the road, trespassing and disrupting the peace, PCSD said.
The neighborhood has been a magnet for journalists and content producers since Guthrie, the mother of "Today" cohost Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing Feb. 1.
"Deputies initially issued warnings, followed by the posting of no-trespassing signs and the issuance of citations for violations," PCSD said. "Despite those efforts, some individuals continued to disregard the law."
After seeing one of the YouTubers publicly urinating behind a makeshift tent, Sheriff Nanos instructed deputies to take a stricter enforcement approach, PCSD said.
Zabel and Bradshaw were booked into the Pima County jail.
The two were released later that night, which another YouTuber captured on livestream.
The arrests sparked pushback online from the streamers' followers and other YouTubers.