Demolition of the former Casa Molina on East Speedway has begun, but the bull statue in its parking lot will remain intact.
For Star Subscribers: Emerald 29 opens this week at 2 E. Congress St., beneath the historic building that once housed Valley National Bank downtown.
A 34-year-old woman was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on the city's north side, Tucson police said.
The University of Arizona has reduced the height of the new dorm planned on the northwest corner of Speedway and Campbell from 19 stories to 9…
For Star Subscribers: The shop will be stocked with handcrafted products, along with vintage finds and apothecary goods.
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