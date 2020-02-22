Banner-UMC Tucson's ER is geriatric accredited, provides targeted care for seniors

Certain medications might intensify these problems, especially delirium, where a patient develops confusion and suffers attention problems, in the hospital, Horn said.

The project also will teach resident physicians how to perform medical exams that take into account the specific needs of seniors.

Doctors will question the older patients about mobility issues in the home and their safety.

“As older adults become more sick and more frail, they may need more support from family and friends. We will alert family. One of our jobs is when they need that support, we help them get that support,” said Horn, explaining that social workers will be brought in on the case to look at options for in-home care.

Older adults are visiting emergency rooms with greater frequency as Americans live longer, with 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day until 2030.

Aging patients in emergency rooms often suffer from multiple chronic conditions, have complex social challenges and take several medications.

Under the geriatric accreditation, the emergency room at all times must have mobility aids, such as canes, walkers and wheelchairs, and is required to have easy access to food and liquids for older patients.