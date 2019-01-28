If you go

Second Annual Beads, Blues and Beer Festival

When: noon to 9 p.m Saturday, Feb. 9.

Where: Beads of Courage headquarters in the Metal Arts Village, 3230 N. Dodge Blvd.

Cost: $10 per person includes a commemorative festival pint glass and one beer; $25 per person for a festival friend pass, which includes a t-shirt and one bead stringing activity; $50 per person VIP includes a t-shirt, three bead-stringing activities and two beers or beverages

Festivities include live music; craft beer; food trucks; vendor booths; make-and-take bead-stringing projects; and shopping for artist-made glass beads and wearable art. Proceeds benefit Beads of Courage Arts-in-Medicine Programs and the Angel Charity Arts-in-Medicine Program, created by Beads of Courage. For tickets or more information, visit www.beadsofcourage.org or call 344-7668.