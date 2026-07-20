Two pregnant women have been hospitalized this month in Arizona while in federal immigration custody, the Arizona Daily Star reported Sunday.
One of them, a Colombian national who is seven months pregnant, alleges a Border Patrol agent assaulted her when arresting her July 2 near the southern border.
A third woman said she had a miscarriage at Eloy in November 2025, soon after she arrived at Eloy Detention Center at almost three months pregnant.
Here are six things to know about the story:
- Lesli Vaca Díaz, 29, said a border agent struck her in the back, near her kidneys and spine, knocking the wind out of her, as she tried to flee July 2 after crossing the border near Douglas. She was later helicoptered to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson. Vaca Díaz, who is seven months pregnant, is now detained at Eloy Detention Center.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol's parent agency, did not respond to the Star's specific questions about the incident, but a CBP spokesman provided an emailed statement late Friday night. "While in CBP custody, the individual was transported to a hospital for pregnancy-related care and evaluation. CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the allegations, and no additional information is available at this time. CBP remains committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism," the statement said in full.
- A second pregnant woman, Wendy Baca Sánchez, said she was hospitalized after she began vomiting and experiencing premature contractions at San Luis Regional Detention Center July 10. Baca Sánchez, who is five months pregnant, is now also detained at Eloy and likely faces expedited removal to her home country of Honduras.
- Advocates worry a rising number of pregnant, nursing and postpartum women are being detained and held in civil ICE detention in the second Trump administration, despite a 2021 ICE policy directive advising against detaining those women, except in "exceptional" circumstances. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to the Star's query on whether the agency believes the 2021 directive is in effect.
- ICE defended its care of pregnant detainees in an emailed statement: "ICE provides comprehensive medical care from the moment an individual enters custody, including medical, dental, and mental health services, as well as access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care. For many individuals, this represents the most comprehensive healthcare they have received."
- Vaca Díaz said a border agent stood guard in her hospital room for much of her three-day stay at Banner UMC in Tucson, and she wasn't permitted to contact her family or an attorney, until someone at the hospital finally let her call immigration lawyer Luis Campos on July 4. Banner Health declined to answer the Star's specific questions on Vaca Díaz's claims, citing privacy laws, but shared a statement: "We maintain policies governing the care of patients who are in the custody of law enforcement or correctional agencies, including federal immigration authorities. Under those policies, the custodial agency remains responsible for custody, security and related restrictions applicable to individuals in its custody, while Banner clinicians remain responsible for medical care and treatment decisions."
Contact reporter Emily Bregel at ebregel@tucson.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @EmilyBregel