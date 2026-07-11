Landavazo said the one time Vlad was able to call her from Florence Service Processing Center, on Wednesday, he told her he was sick and in quarantine.

Vlad's life is at risk if he is returned to Russia, where he would be imprisoned for his political beliefs or forced to fight in a war he opposes, Landavazo said.

"I'm worried once he gets there, shortly after ... he’ll be drafted into the military," she said.

In his home country, Vlad had been active in protests against the Russian government, Vlad's asylum petition said. In January 2021, he was detained and "subjected to severe psychological torment, including death threats" by Russian police in response to his protest activity, the petition said.

The "full-scale invasion of Ukraine" was the trigger for Vlad's decision to flee his home, amid an "unprecedented crackdown on forms of dissent, transforming the specific threats he had already received into a near certainty of imprisonment," the petition said.

Landavazo said they've hired a new lawyer to try to see if there's any way for Vlad to avoid deportation.

She described Vlad as a positive person, "like sunshine," and a caring and supportive partner. Now, she worries that "I won't see him again in person."

Legal visits ongoing, ICE says

Seven cases of measles have been confirmed at the Florence Detention Center campus, which includes the short-term holding facility Florence Staging Facility and the Florence Service Processing Center, ICE said this week.