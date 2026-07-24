An ICE spokesman said that’s because Vlad did not leave voluntarily.

Vlad “did not choose voluntary departure; ICE removed him,” said ICE spokesman Fernando Burgos in a Friday statement. “Due to operational security considerations, ICE does not release information about removal operations, schedules, or tactics. Because ICE deported him, he did not receive the $2,600.”

Landavazo said she believes that Vlad did “self-deport,” although he was pressured to do so.

His deportation was previously scheduled for July 30, she said. “Why was he deported early, if it wasn’t a self-deport?” she said.

The money would have been a big help for Vlad, Landavazo said. She described getting a desperate call from him July 21, after he landed in the Moscow airport, hungry and scared, with no money or means of traveling to his hometown.

Vlad’s brother was able to transfer him some funds to travel to his home city, which the Star is not identifying, where he is staying with his brother, Landavazo said.

Vlad worries some of his family members could turn him in to Russian authorities, as some of his relatives saw him as a “traitor to his country” for fleeing to the U.S., his partner said.

Their main fear is that Vlad could be drafted into the war or imprisoned for his political beliefs.