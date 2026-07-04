The general order also directed DHS to release a detainee within two days of filing a notice that the agency doesn't oppose a detainee's release, rather than waiting for a judge's official release order.

Had the rule been in place in April, it would have prevented Rodriguez Balza from spending two more months at Eloy, Reich said.

"I think this is an extremely good move," he said of the court's new policy. But it's "puzzling" the policy is even necessary, he said.

"Detaining someone costs about $160 a day. It's not cheap. And if they (DHS) recognize that they have no reason to keep somebody, why are they still spending this money?" he said. "All it does is keep someone like Erianny locked up for 60 more days than is necessary."

District Court judges in other areas of the 9th Circuit have also offered to help adjudicate Arizona habeas cases, to help to chip away at the backlog, clerk of court Lucas said.

This kind of collaborative approach has only happened once before in the U.S. District Court in Arizona, after Judge John Roll was killed in the Jan. 8, 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, at a time when the court already had several judicial vacancies, she said.

Other than that, "This is the only time I recall in my career that we've had to resort to this," said Lucas, whose career spans 40 years.

Recovering despite fear

The day Rodriguez Balza was released from Eloy, where she said detainees are "treated like animals," she didn't feel the happiness she expected. She experienced what she thinks was a panic attack and has felt a strange sense of "vertigo" ever since, she said.