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Two Congress members from Arizona are calling for the release of a pregnant Venezuelan woman who said she fears losing her pregnancy while in detention at Eloy Detention Center.

Maria Valero Brinez, 24, who is five months pregnant, said Friday she's previously had a stillbirth and is experiencing the same complication in her current high-risk pregnancy.

"I fear for my life and my baby's," Valero Brinez told the Arizona Daily Star Friday, in a message written in Spanish and sent through a prison-messaging app. "I have already suffered the loss of a child, and it is the worst thing a human being can experience. I don't have the medical care I need."

U.S. Reps. Adelita Grijalva and Yassamin Ansari, both Arizona Democrats, and U.S. Rep. Maxine Dexter, an Oregon Democrat, visited Eloy Wednesday to meet with Valero Brinez and another detained woman.

Valero Brinez has not received adequate medical care for her high-risk pregnancy at Eloy, the legislators said in a Thursday media release on the visit, coordinated by advocacy group Reproductive Freedom for All.

"She has experienced spotting and reported that she has to throw herself on the ground and plead for attention in order to receive medical care," the Congress members said.

When she did get to see a doctor, Valero Brinez was told she has a "low-lying placenta," the same condition she said led to a stillbirth three years ago and that also puts her at risk of hemorrhage.