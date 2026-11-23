The government's quick retreat in the face of Valero Briñez's habeas petition raises the question of why she was being held at Eloy in the first place, her lawyer said. She informed ICE agents immediately that she was pregnant when she was arrested in August, he said.

A 2021 ICE policy directive advising against detaining pregnant, nursing and postpartum women, except in "exceptional" circumstances, such as one that poses a serious danger to the public, or when required by mandatory detention laws.

"She disclosed from the beginning that she was pregnant, and they (ICE) never took those steps to determine whether exceptional circumstances mandated that detention was appropriate in this case," Johnson said.

Valero Briñez had lived in the U.S. for almost four years when she was detained in Mesa on Aug. 5, as her asylum petition was still pending. She had employment authorization and her partner is a lawful permanent resident, her habeas petition said.

Two Democratic Congress members from Arizona, Reps. Adelita Grijalva and Yassamin Ansari, as well as Oregon Democratic Rep. Maxine Dexter, a medical doctor, visited Valero Briñez at Eloy Oct. 12 and advocated for her release.

In her meeting with the congresswomen, Valero Briñez spoke of inadequate medical care, dirty water and insufficient food. She said she had experienced spotting and had to throw herself on the ground and beg for medical help, Grijalva, Ansari and Dexter said in a statement.