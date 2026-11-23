A pregnant Venezuelan woman, whom doctors said was at high risk of miscarriage or irreversible harm if her detention continued, has been released from ICE detention in Arizona after a federal judge ordered the government to free her.
After nearly three months in detention at Eloy Detention Center, Maria Valero Briñez, 24, was freed earlier this month. She is six months pregnant.
She previously experienced a stillbirth due to the same condition, a low-lying placenta, that makes her current pregnancy high risk, she said.
"Freedom is priceless," Valero Briñez told the Star by phone Monday, speaking in Spanish. "It was a very difficult experience being pregnant in that place. ... There was no empathy, there was no justice, there were no human rights. That's what I experienced."
On Oct. 29, Valero Briñez's attorney filed a habeas corpus petition in U.S. District Court in Arizona, challenging the legality of her detention and citing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's own policy directive advising against detaining pregnant women.
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The petition cited two doctors who reviewed Valero Briñez's medical records and determined "continued detention places her at substantial risk of irreversible harm, pregnancy loss, pregnancy related complications, and maternal death," the petition said, quoting the doctors.
In the federal government's response, lawyers for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security didn't contest the facts outlined in Valero Briñez's habeas petition and offered to schedule a bond hearing, said her lawyer Brent Johnson, managing attorney for the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project.
The judge ordered her released immediately, ruling a bond hearing wasn't necessary, Johnson said.
The government's quick retreat in the face of Valero Briñez's habeas petition raises the question of why she was being held at Eloy in the first place, her lawyer said. She informed ICE agents immediately that she was pregnant when she was arrested in August, he said.
A 2021 ICE policy directive advising against detaining pregnant, nursing and postpartum women, except in "exceptional" circumstances, such as one that poses a serious danger to the public, or when required by mandatory detention laws.
"She disclosed from the beginning that she was pregnant, and they (ICE) never took those steps to determine whether exceptional circumstances mandated that detention was appropriate in this case," Johnson said.
Valero Briñez had lived in the U.S. for almost four years when she was detained in Mesa on Aug. 5, as her asylum petition was still pending. She had employment authorization and her partner is a lawful permanent resident, her habeas petition said.
Two Democratic Congress members from Arizona, Reps. Adelita Grijalva and Yassamin Ansari, as well as Oregon Democratic Rep. Maxine Dexter, a medical doctor, visited Valero Briñez at Eloy Oct. 12 and advocated for her release.
In her meeting with the congresswomen, Valero Briñez spoke of inadequate medical care, dirty water and insufficient food. She said she had experienced spotting and had to throw herself on the ground and beg for medical help, Grijalva, Ansari and Dexter said in a statement.
"No pregnant person should have to fight for medical attention or worry about the safety of their baby while in government custody," Grijalva said. "While Maria’s release is welcome news, it comes after the courts forced ICE’s hand, and it does not undo the harm she has already endured. Pregnant people do not belong in immigration detention."
The Star reported in July on the rising number of pregnant, nursing and postpartum women being detained in ICE detention under President Donald Trump's second administration.
In past administrations, ICE usually released pregnant women from detention voluntarily, Johnson said.
"Even under the first Trump administration, generally once they found out someone was pregnant they would usually release them, a lot of times even without it being requested, unless there were very exceptional circumstances," he said.
Ansari said Democrats in Congress will seek accountability for this kind of "abuse" in the new year.
"As soon as January, with a Democratic majority, we will use our oversight authority to investigate these abuses, demand answers, and hold this Administration accountable for their profound lack of human dignity," Ansari said in a written statement.
Valero Briñez is now living in another state and in the process of appealing the denial of asylum claim, which was still pending at the time of her arrest in Mesa, her lawyer said.
Contact reporter Emily Bregel at ebregel@tucson.com. On X, formerly Twitter: @EmilyBregel