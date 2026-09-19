Detention volume rising

The Star has been reporting on ICE detention conditions since last year, as the number of people held in ICE custody — including elderly people, pregnant women and those without any criminal record — has soared under President Donald Trump's second term.

That's in part due to a contested DHS policy that presumptively denied bond to immigrants who entered the U.S. without permission, regardless of whether they posed any public safety threat, and due to ICE officials' decision to largely stop releasing detainees on parole if they pose no public threat.

Critics say the push to detain more people is more about enriching the private prison companies that hold the vast majority of ICE detainees, rather than public safety.

Prison companies CoreCivic and GEO Group announced a combined $1.4 billion in profits in their last quarter alone, largely thanks to Trump's focus on detaining immigrants, Goldman noted.

The growing profits make the poor conditions of detention even more inexcusable, he said.

"It makes you really start to wonder, where is all this money going?" he said. "That money is all going into the pockets of these investors. But they’re cutting corners."

ICE is civil detention, not criminal, and no one in ICE detention is serving a sentence for a crime. Immigration courts are administrative bodies under the U.S. Department of Justice.