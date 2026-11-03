While Marin was held at Eloy, her family said they couldn't get clear answers from ICE officials about whether Marin was getting her medication, only vague reassurances.

Pitts O'Keefe said detainees receive medical and mental health screenings within 12 hours of arrival and full assessments within 14 days.

Marin had only been held at Eloy about 10 days when she was found unconscious in her cell Oct. 23. Doctors at Banner told the family that the officials who transported Marin to Banner Desert Medical Center said that Marin had tried to hang herself in her cell.

Her brother told the Star the family wants more answers than just "hearsay." No one in authority with Eloy or ICE has contacted the family with an explanation or to offer condolences, he said.

It was hospital staff, not ICE, who informed the family — two days after Marin was found unconscious at Eloy — that she had been hospitalized, her brother said.

Marin last entered the U.S. through the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in September 2022, on a valid visa, Pitts O'Keefe said. The visa had an expiration date of March 2023, she said.

Marin's family said her green card application was pending with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Marin came into ICE custody about one year after she was charged with aggravated assault on a corrections officer, which happened while she was experiencing a manic episode in October 2025, her brother previously told the Star.

Marin missed her October 2026 court hearing in the case because the court sent the notice to the wrong address, prompting a warrant for her arrest, he said.