SIERRA VISTA — Concerns including energy and water use, noise, air quality and disruptions to wildlife rang out from residents at a public meeting about the proposed SpaceX data center that would be built near Southeast Arizona's Willcox Playa.
Speakers expressed worries that the center would emit unacceptably loud noise, drain the area's aquifer and pose a major risk of having the center's nine buildings collapse due to the region's ongoing land subsidence problems. They're also concerned that residents would be left having to pay the tab for infrastructure local utilities would build for the center if its owners decide in a few years that it's no longer profitable and walk away.
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But above all, the speakers at Wednesday's public meeting in Sierra Vista said they don't have enough information about the massive proposal and that government "transparency" about the project is lacking. They're concerned they only learned about it less than a month ago from social media, when they sense it had been in the works for some time earlier.
They also say the project is being "rushed through," since the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a special use permit for it on Dec. 9, barely five weeks after the general public became aware of it. And they noted that the developer has already amended its proposal to Cochise County three times for the special use permit to build the center.
SpaceX expects to spend $50 billion on the Arizona data center, Reuters reported last week.
The Elon Musk-led aerospace company has said the project would provide 1,000 permanent jobs. SpaceX would like to start the data center's first phase by next spring. The center would occupy 747 acres on two separate, vacant privately owned parcels along U.S. 191, about 80 miles east of Tucson. The site lies near the existing Apache Generating Station near Willcox and east of Benson that's run by Arizona Electric Power Cooperative.
The center would include nine buildings built in four phases, and would need 6 gigawatts of electricity. That's enough to serve 6,000 big box stores with electricity.
While environmental issues loomed large for eight residents who spoke at a board meeting of a regional electric cooperative, the alleged lack of transparency by officials involved directly or indirectly in the project was a common thread running through remarks.
The regularly scheduled meeting was held by the board of directors of the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative, a regional nonprofit organization that sells electric power to 59,000 members spread across 5,700 miles in Southeast Arizona. The members include residents and businesses.
"Right now, the members, the (co-op's) owners, have been finding out what’s going on from Facebook and by word of mouth. We really haven’t seen anything come from the SSVEC," said Robert Mucci, a member.
"If the board or any of its representatives have signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement), I'd like to know when they became aware of this center. I have to tell you that I know some of the people here on the board, and I'm really disappointed in you for not coming to us immediately and telling us what you know and when you knew it," Mucci said.
Tanya Bok, a nurse, said, "I don’t want to rely on Facebook. I don’t know if it’s real or not. I read the co-op's website, and the frequently asked questions (they provide) don't give us any information." She said she went to a Nov. 4 meeting on the project run by SpaceX officials, "and I felt the same way."
"We have questions that were not answered. We were told that with the technology they don't know how many decibels of noise the center will produce. We're very scared that when we don't have anything substantial that we're signing a blank check."
Jason Bowling, the cooperative's CEO, emphasized after listening to the speakers that the group is not endorsing the data center, but will simply deliver electricity.
"I'll say that again: SSVEC has not endorsed the project, nor have we made a decision to support it," Bowling said. "We recognize our members have strong feelings both for and against the data center project.
"Our responsibility is to objectively evaluate the proposal, conduct the necessary technical studies, work through regulatory and legal requirements and negotiate agreements that protect existing members," he said.
Bowling said there are "substantial potential benefits being discussed," including fiscal aid from the SpaceX project that would reduce electric rates and provide other help to the cooperative.
"Those opportunities deserve careful consideration. So do the concerns and risks that have been raised. Our job is to remain clear-eyed through the process," Bowling said. "We need to understand what is being proposed, understand what is technically feasible and make sure what provisions are enforceable — and that they're not just bullets on a PowerPoint slide."
SpaceX, the cooperative and the Arizona Electric Power Co., which transmits wholesale power to the cooperative, are negotiating an agreement that will lay out the terms under which electric service will be provided to the data center, various officials have said.
Responding to speakers' concerns that they didn't know about this project until very recently, Bowling said, "We owe a duty of confidentiality to all our members about prospects, as they come forward. We don’t talk about them to members until the entity decides to come forward."
Speaker and co-op member Karen Weilacher told the board that before it makes any deals on the project, it should poll its membership to learn if a majority is for or against it.
"Just because big dollars are being dangled like carrots, doesn't mean we have to follow them," Weilacher said.
"I want full transparency regarding this endeavor. I want the SSVEC, Arizona Electric Power and the board and SpaceX to provide us a timeline: How this project was conceived, who knew what and when, why this is being rushed through without due diligence, and all of its potential problems and ramifications."
Weilacher asked board members to follow the path laid out by George Bailey in the 1946 movie "It's a Wonderful Life" that starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. In the movie, Stewart, as George Bailey, takes on a corrupt banker named Potter and wins to preserve the lifestyle and financial stability of the town in which they lived, Bedford Falls.
"Be a George Bailey and stand up against this Elon Musk," Weilacher said. "Say now, I don't want to live in an industrial wasteland; I want to live in Bedford Falls."
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.