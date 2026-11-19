"We have questions that were not answered. We were told that with the technology they don't know how many decibels of noise the center will produce. We're very scared that when we don't have anything substantial that we're signing a blank check."

Jason Bowling, the cooperative's CEO, emphasized after listening to the speakers that the group is not endorsing the data center, but will simply deliver electricity.

"I'll say that again: SSVEC has not endorsed the project, nor have we made a decision to support it," Bowling said. "We recognize our members have strong feelings both for and against the data center project.

"Our responsibility is to objectively evaluate the proposal, conduct the necessary technical studies, work through regulatory and legal requirements and negotiate agreements that protect existing members," he said.

Bowling said there are "substantial potential benefits being discussed," including fiscal aid from the SpaceX project that would reduce electric rates and provide other help to the cooperative.

"Those opportunities deserve careful consideration. So do the concerns and risks that have been raised. Our job is to remain clear-eyed through the process," Bowling said. "We need to understand what is being proposed, understand what is technically feasible and make sure what provisions are enforceable — and that they're not just bullets on a PowerPoint slide."

SpaceX, the cooperative and the Arizona Electric Power Co., which transmits wholesale power to the cooperative, are negotiating an agreement that will lay out the terms under which electric service will be provided to the data center, various officials have said.