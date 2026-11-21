It would be one of the largest such battery networks in the U.S., and such battery complexes typically are associated with the use of solar and wind energy. Those energy sources must rely on batteries to provide backup power because they operate only intermittently — when the sun shines and the wind blows.

Michael Gregory, a longtime Southeast Arizona environmentalist who opposes the data center, said the current uncertainty about the project’s willingness to use renewable energy is one more reason why the project’s approval should be delayed.

“One of my main concerns is all of the increases in generation that will be required at the Apache Generating Station to power the data center,” said Gregory. “I do not trust this process. I do not trust SpaceX at all. Any agreement, any statement of that sort about the use of renewable energy has to be put into whatever agreement that the county makes with them, and guaranteed ahead of time before any agreement is signed.”

The information about the need for future transmission lines “is just one more piece of information that the public and the Planning and Zoning Commission will not have had time to examine before the (Dec. 9th) vote,” said Gregory, who lives in McNeal, a small community lying about 45 miles south of the proposed data center site and 15 miles northeast of Bisbee.

While SpaceX’s reported plan to rely on imported renewable power is better than increasing power output from Apache Generating Station, Gregory said, he added, “Again, that is brand new information, another change ... another reason to delay.”

‘Commitments will be enforceable’