About the Willcox Playa

Willcox Playa, occupying about 47 square miles south of the city of Willcox, is a broad, alkaline lakebed with semi-desert grassland on its fringes.

Normally dry, the playa — the remnant of an ancient, deep lake — floods to a shallow depth during rainy seasons.

The majority of it is owned by the U.S. Defense Department, and historically was a military bombing range. Most of it is used by the Electronic Proving Ground, based at Fort Huachuca.

Surrounding the playa are the satellite lakes and wetlands of Cochise Lakes, alkali flats, and the Willcox Playa Wildlife Area, which contains Crane Lake.

Sources: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Arizona Geological Survey and U.S. Bureau of Land Management