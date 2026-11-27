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The CEO of a power company said the proposed SpaceX data center slated for the Willcox area won't make written commitments to use renewable energy as part of a three-way agreement for electricity delivery to the center — contrary to what the Star recently reported.

Patrick Ledger, CEO of the Benson-based Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, also said this week that he doesn't know if SpaceX will make a renewable energy commitment to Cochise County if the county approves a special use permit for the nine-building, 747-acre data center complex to be built near Willcox and just outside the Willcox Playa.

But he said the SpaceX aerospace company will definitely make substantial use of renewable energy in its operations even if it signs no commitment with Cochise County to do that.

A story in the Nov. 22 Star inaccurately quoted Ledger as saying SpaceX would sign written commitments to use renewable energy both with the county and in a separate arrangement involving his company and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.

The Star has been unable to reach SpaceX for comment about the project.

An opponent of the data center, longtime Southeast Arizona environmentalist Michael Gregory, said Ledger's comments this week drive home the fact that, two weeks before a crucial county government vote on the data center is scheduled, "the public and the government don't know yet what is being proposed. We don't know exactly what they are going to do or what they plan to do."

On Dec. 9, the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hear SpaceX's request for a special use permit to build the data center complex.