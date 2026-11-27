The CEO of a power company said the proposed SpaceX data center slated for the Willcox area won't make written commitments to use renewable energy as part of a three-way agreement for electricity delivery to the center — contrary to what the Star recently reported.
Patrick Ledger, CEO of the Benson-based Arizona Electric Power Cooperative, also said this week that he doesn't know if SpaceX will make a renewable energy commitment to Cochise County if the county approves a special use permit for the nine-building, 747-acre data center complex to be built near Willcox and just outside the Willcox Playa.
But he said the SpaceX aerospace company will definitely make substantial use of renewable energy in its operations even if it signs no commitment with Cochise County to do that.
A story in the Nov. 22 Star inaccurately quoted Ledger as saying SpaceX would sign written commitments to use renewable energy both with the county and in a separate arrangement involving his company and the Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
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The Star has been unable to reach SpaceX for comment about the project.
An opponent of the data center, longtime Southeast Arizona environmentalist Michael Gregory, said Ledger's comments this week drive home the fact that, two weeks before a crucial county government vote on the data center is scheduled, "the public and the government don't know yet what is being proposed. We don't know exactly what they are going to do or what they plan to do."
On Dec. 9, the Cochise County Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hear SpaceX's request for a special use permit to build the data center complex.
"The closer we get to the vote of the Planning and Zoning commission, we still have a moving target. Until we do know what they are planning to do, there should be no vote," Gregory said.
Separately, the two co-ops and Space X are negotiating for an agreement under which AEPCO will deliver electricity on a wholesale basis to the Sulphur Springs cooperative. In turn, that co-op will make retail sales of electricity to SpaceX. The agreement will have to be approved by the Arizona Corporation Commission.
SpaceX's commitments to the county and the other utility cooperatives will include standard contract provisions that protect the cooperatives from liability and financial risk, Ledger said. The commitments will also include community benefits that SpaceX has included in presentations and materials shown to the county and the public, such as job creation and its willingness to lower electric rates by providing lots of electrical service, which holds costs down, he said.
"Although SpaceX has estimated those benefits and discussed them with the public, the details are subject to negotiation and must be incorporated into our electric services agreement with SSVEC and SpaceX," Ledger said.
Those agreements must be approved by both cooperatives' boards of directors and by the Arizona Corporation Commission, he said.
Ledger said SpaceX would at first buy its electricity from the regional electric grid, meaning it will be buying electricity from whatever sources have available electricity to sell. The grid supplies electricity generated by both fossil fuel sources such as oil and natural gas, as well as renewable solar and wind power.
Over time, Ledger expects SpaceX to buy and use more and more renewable energy, based on what he said the company's officials have told him. The company proposes building a massive network of batteries inside the data center to store electricity for emergency use. Such batteries are regularly used to store renewable solar and wind energy for use at times when the sun is down and the winds are calm.
But, as Ledger acknowledged, the batteries can also be used to store non-renewable energy produced by fossil fuels.
About the batteries, activist Gregory said, "The main thing on my mind at this point is that there are thousands of batteries planned for the data center. Those will need to be filled. They are talking about hooking into the grid to fill those batteries.
"We don't know yet where or how the company will fill in those batteries and how they will hook into the grid," Gregory said.
Overall, one of the main reasons environmentalists want renewable energy used at this data center is that fossil fuels such as gas or coal are linked directly to emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, said Gregory. In turn, such emissions are linked to global warming, he said, the steady rise in average temperatures that has occurred worldwide since at least 2000.
Contact Tony Davis at 520-349-0350 or tdavis@tucson.com. Follow Davis on Twitter@tonydavis987.