Prefer us on Google Learn More

More than 7,000 Tucson employees gave feedback for this year’s Tucson Top Workplace award.

From that, 32 companies were identified as top workplaces in the small, midsize and large employer categories.

The winners range from engineering firms to financial companies to educational facilities, including bugs.

The award was presented at an event this past week by employee survey firm Energage, which partnered with Tucson Media Partners and the Arizona Daily Star to determine the best places to work in the Tucson area.

The presenting sponsor of this year’s Tucson Top Workplace awards is the law firm, Snell & Wilmer.

Silver sponsors are ICCU credit union, Southwest Heritage Bank and Mattamy Homes.

Table sponsors are Advance Financial, Tanque Verde Ranch, Skyline Labs and St. Michael’s School.