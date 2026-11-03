The new space will stay true to the local products that customers know and love, while offering something new and different, Schief said.

“The vibe is a little different from the annex because the annex has a broader range of products,” she said. “For the mall, I was really envisioning the mall I went to when I was a teenager with '90s' posters and T-shirts.”

Her focus is on print artists and new T-shirt styles, Schief said.

“And it's not just about ‘what are we going to sell there?’ It's ‘what are we gonna do here?,’” she said.

For Schief, that means leaning into the mall culture of the ‘90s. She's thinking about regular ' 90s-style aerobics classes, CDs and cassette tapes played from a boombox, and karaoke.

“We're always gonna have our karaoke machine ready to go so if you ever want to come by and sing a song, sing a duet with me,” Schief said. “We have some ideas about getting 10% off your purchase if you do a song.”

She also wants to host community arts events like album releases for local musicians.

“Dimitri Manos from Golden Boots, he's a local musician, he's gonna sell Bug Club albums and they're gonna have their album release show in the space,” Schief said.

What she is most excited about and loves most about the mall is that it is a place for everybody.