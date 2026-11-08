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Nova Home Loans received a nod from its employees for Top Workplace in the midsize category.

The Tucson-based mortgage company has 145 regional employees and has its headquarters at 6245 E. Broadway.

It was founded in 1980 and has two other local offices.

“Nova’s goal is to provide a sense of ownership to everyone,” the company’s nomination form says. “Growing responsibly means ensuring we maintain our mission and that our current clients are well taken care of while, at the same time, continuing our strong commitment to benefiting the community.”

The company’s annual toy holiday giveaway has grown into one of the largest private toy donation events in Tucson.

Since 2015, Nova has donated over $5 million to local charities and nonprofits throughout the markets it serves in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and California.

Comments received from Tucson employees included:

“I get to help families while helping my own in a balanced manner.”

“I love my job because I’m part of a truly positive and supportive culture where collaboration and respect are at the heart of everything we do. My leaders trust me to take initiative, encourage me to grow, and inspire me to bring my best every day. It’s empowering to work in an environment that values both people and progress.”