Chamberlain Group is expanding its U.S. presence is Tucson with a 100,527-square-foot expansion to its current plant on Tucson's south side.
Mexico-based Chamberlain manufactures garage door openers, gate openers and access control panels under brand names including Chamberlain, LiftMaster and myQ.
The existing 300,000-square-foot facility at East Drexel and South Country Club roads is a certified site under Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program.
That means trucks transporting between Chamberlain Group’s Mexico plant and the Tucson hub are approved for expedited border processing. Construction crews must meet the program’s strict security requirements while working alongside an operating manufacturing and distribution facility.
People are also reading…
General contractor Sun State Builders, based in Tempe, has been contracted for the addition by developer EastGroup Properties.
“Projects like this highlight the importance of strong coordination and trusted relationships,” said Mike Forst, Sun State’s CEO. “Expanding an active distribution facility requires careful planning and execution to keep operations running smoothly while maintaining the security and organization the client depends on.”
The expansion is expected to be completed in April.
Other local commercial activity includes:
— Wells Brothers III bought the 9-unit Kilburn Mobile Home Park at 1454 W. Kilburn St. from LMS PROPERTIES NO 4 LLC for $558,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
— Grace Development & Investments bought 4,620 square feet of retail space at 3410 N. First Ave. from Blue Waters Car Wash for $400,000. Kameron Norwood and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented both parties.
— 1989 Bake House leased 2,521 square feet of retail space at 745 N. Fourth Ave. from Western American Investments. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented both parties.
— Tucson Tile & Grout leased 1,435 square feet at 2420 W. Ruthrauff Road from Pegasus Tucson Owner. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
— Desert Fun Foods leased 1,400 square feet at 3240 S. Dodge Blvd. from Pegasus Tucson Owner. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
— Copper Valley AC leased 1,000 square feet at 140 S. Camino Seco. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Isaac Figueroa and Michelle Ward.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico at grico@tucson.com