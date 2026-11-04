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Chamberlain Group is expanding its U.S. presence is Tucson with a 100,527-square-foot expansion to its current plant on Tucson's south side.

Mexico-based Chamberlain manufactures garage door openers, gate openers and access control panels under brand names including Chamberlain, LiftMaster and myQ.

The existing 300,000-square-foot facility at East Drexel and South Country Club roads is a certified site under Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection program.

That means trucks transporting between Chamberlain Group’s Mexico plant and the Tucson hub are approved for expedited border processing. Construction crews must meet the program’s strict security requirements while working alongside an operating manufacturing and distribution facility.

General contractor Sun State Builders, based in Tempe, has been contracted for the addition by developer EastGroup Properties.

“Projects like this highlight the importance of strong coordination and trusted relationships,” said Mike Forst, Sun State’s CEO. “Expanding an active distribution facility requires careful planning and execution to keep operations running smoothly while maintaining the security and organization the client depends on.”

The expansion is expected to be completed in April.

Other local commercial activity includes: