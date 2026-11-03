Nearby residents and conservationists sued the U.S. Forest Service in late September, after the agency approved South32’s plans to expand onto federal land, including a second tailings pile, a new transmission line to deliver power to the site, and a new 7-mile access road to keep mine traffic out of the town of Patagonia.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Kamela Caschette, a Justice Department attorney representing the Forest Service, argued that halting construction poses a national security risk because it would delay production of minerals needed for critical national infrastructure and defense applications, leaving the government at the mercy of foreign suppliers.

South32 Hermosa attorney Laura Granier said the work the injunction seeks to block in the coming months mostly involves small-scale geotechnical drilling to help design the access road and tailings pile, amounting to no more than 6 acres of new disturbance.

“That’s all that’s in front of you for this motion,” she said.

The same cannot be said for the power line.

That part of the project is already well underway, with UniSource Energy Services expecting to complete the 138-kilovolt overhead transmission line across about 7 miles of forestland by early next year, according to Adam Thomas Peterson, attorney for the utility.