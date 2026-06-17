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The temporary murals outside of Gibson Food Hall & Market have been removed to reveal the new space.

But, not to fret, the murals will be auctioned to raise money for several nonprofits.

The food hall at 11 S. Church Ave. is expected to open soon with groceries and four food vendors that will sell prepared meals to enjoy there or take home. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Underneath the store, Pearl Lounge will accommodate guests who have reservations — and the accompanying speakeasy-like password for entry — on Fridays and Saturdays.

Visit gibsonmarket.com for updates on an opening date for the food hall and details to make reservations at Pearl Lounge.