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Ever since they opened Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ in the old Wildcat House in 2015, the owners have seen an increase in business year after year.

But last year, John Aldecoa noticed the numbers going south for the first time.

He figures they were down by around 6%.

"We've never gone backwards since we opened, not including COVID, obviously," he said. "But year-over-year, we've always been growing."

This past year, those numbers dropped even more dramatically.

"Right now, based on the numbers that we've had before the summer hit, we were about 20% down," Aldecoa said Monday, as word spread that the restaurant was closing on Tuesday.

"Now is the most expensive time of the year to operate," he said of the timing. "This is when my electric bill goes through the roof. This is when our sales are typically slower. Tucson summers are rough and they've always been for everybody."

Aldecoa said the key to surviving the summer is to go into the season with "a good cash surplus, then you start up again in the fall and keep going."

But with higher food costs, a dramatic decline in walk-in business and consumer confidence at historic lows, Brother John's downward trend left no cash reserves to fall back on, he said.