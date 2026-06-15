Area Costcos selling Tucson Tamales

Tucson Tamale's green chile and cheese tamales are available at the three Tucson-area Costco stores through June as part of a 12-week trial run that started in April.

This is the second time since last November that the Tucson-born manufacturer, which recently rebranded as Tucson Foods, has been featured in Costco. Their chile relleno tamales were sold at 64 Northern California locations through the holidays.

This latest agreement is with the San Diego region that covers Costco locations in San Diego, Las Vegas, Colorado and Arizona.

Tucson Tamales are available nationwide in grocery and specialty stores including in Tucson area Frys, Safeway, Bashas and Whole Foods locations.