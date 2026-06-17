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Big Dawgs Italian Beef, a local spot known for its Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and Chicago Dogs, will open a second location.

The shop will occupy 1,200 square feet at Parkview Place, 8060 E. 22nd St.

Natalie Furrier and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord, 8060 E 22nd St LLC.

Big Dawgs serves traditional oversized sandwiches and dogs and quickly became a customer favorite at its location in Marana, 6741 N. Thornydale Road, between West Orange Grove and West Ina roads.

Construction is underway and owners hope to open the east-side location later this summer.

Visit Big Dawgs Italian Beef Facebook page for updates on the opening.

Other local commercial activity includes:

• Rancho Vistoso Center, the 83,464-square-foot shopping center at 12925-13005 N. Oracle Road, has been sold for $10.6 million. Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the buyers, Larsen Baker affiliate Vistoso Investment Partners, in partnership with Vistoso People LLC as Tenants In Common. Pat Dempsey, with JLL, represented the seller.

• A-City by Just Sports leased 2,570 square feet of retail space at Main Gate Square, 936 E. University Blvd., from The Marshall Foundation. Natalie Furrier and Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.