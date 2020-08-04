Camacho, Bernal ahead in races for Pima County constable seats

Incumbent Joe Ferguson is losing the race for constable in Precinct 9 while incumbent Bennett Bernal is ahead in Precinct 6, preliminary results show.

Challenger George Camacho was ahead with 5,141 of the votes, or 65%, compared to Ferguson's 2,713 or 34% of the votes.

Bernal had 6,008, or 57% of the votes compared opponent Roberto Ponti's 4,394 votes, or 42 percent.

Constables work as peace officers for the county and its judges to serve civil and criminal papers, including eviction notices.

The constable seats for Precinct 6 and Precinct 9 are decided by this race unless write-in candidates emerge for the November general election; no Republicans are running for the seats.

The post pays a capped salary of $67,000 per year.

The serving and enforcement of eviction notices is an issue in Pima County constable races, as high unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic has left landlords grappling with unpaid rent and tenants struggling to pay it.