Camacho, Bernal ahead in races for Pima County constable seats

Brad Nelson, left, Pima County elections director, helps Lisa Matthews, Pima County election marshal, put up a "Welcome Voters" sign outside of the primary election poll at Morris K. Udall Recreational Center, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Rd., in Tucson, Ariz on August 4, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Incumbent Joe Ferguson is losing the race for constable in Precinct 9 while incumbent Bennett Bernal is ahead in Precinct 6, preliminary results show. 

Challenger George Camacho was ahead with 5,141 of the votes, or 65%, compared to Ferguson's 2,713 or 34% of the votes.

Bernal had 6,008, or 57% of the votes compared opponent Roberto Ponti's 4,394 votes, or 42 percent.

Constables work as peace officers for the county and its judges to serve civil and criminal papers, including eviction notices.

The  constable seats for Precinct 6 and Precinct 9 are decided by this race unless write-in candidates emerge for the November general election; no Republicans are running for the seats. 

The post pays a capped salary of $67,000 per year.

The serving and enforcement of eviction notices is an issue in Pima County constable races, as high unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic has left landlords grappling with unpaid rent and tenants struggling to pay it.

Precinct 9 is bounded by Grant Road to the north, Country Club Road to the east, Continental Road to the west and Pima Mine Road to the south. Precinct 6 is bounded by Linda Vista Boulevard to the north, Interstate 10 to the west, Sixth Street to the south and Country Club Road to the east.

Ferguson has been constable since January after being appointed by the county’s Board of Supervisors to replace Colette Philip, who retired. Ferguson worked as a reporter at the Arizona Daily Star for nearly seven years before taking the post.

Camacho worked for the constables’ office for 18 years, 16 as a deputy constable, before he was placed on paid administrative leave in January while being investigated on five allegations of bullying a female colleague. The county substantiated two of the five claims, and informal discipline and mediation was recommended in a report released March 13.

Camacho remained on leave until April 6, when he announced his candidacy for Precinct 9. He was fired on April 22 by the presiding constable, Kristen Randall. 

Bernal has worked for nine years in Precinct 6 while Ponti is self-employed as a process server and private investigator.  

Contact reporter Patty Machelor at 806-7754 or pmachelor@tucson.com

