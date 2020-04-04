Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona top 2,000; 326 cases now in Pima County

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,019, with 326 of them in Pima County, according to the latest statewide tally released Saturday morning.
Across the state, there have been 52 known coronavirus deaths as of Saturday morning, the daily count issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.
In Cochise County there are 7 known coronavirus cases and Santa Cruz County has 4, the state count shows.
In Pinal County known COVID-19 cases are at 89, and Maricopa County, the state's most populous, has 1,171 cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.