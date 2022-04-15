 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 13

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

The numbers were updated April 13.

Gallery: A year of the Pandemic in Tucson

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

Advocates: Students at risk as UA Global Campus’ problems mount

For Star subscribers: A sudden lapse in the University of Arizona-affiliated online school's ability to collect G.I. Bill benefits is the latest strike against UA Global Campus, which is run by a company in financial trouble. And now, advocates want the U.S. Education Department to cut off the school's federal financial aid. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News