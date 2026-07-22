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The newest entertainment venue to enter the Tucson market is expected to open next year.

Primeplay Collective Inc., a franchisee of Urban Air Adventure Park, leased 29,679 square feet at 7125 E. Broadway, at Kolb Road.

It will occupy half of the vacant Floor & Décor space with Planet Fitness occupying the other half.

It will be the first Tucson location for the indoor park with ziplines, trampolines, slides, go-carts and climbing walls.

Craig Finfrock, of Commercial Retail Advisors, represented the landlord, ABC Broadway/Kolb Center LLC, and the tenant was represented by Justin DiBiase, with Western Retail Advisors.

Urban Air will be on the same northeast corner of Broadway and Kolb Road as another entertainment center that opened this year, the waterless slide park Slick City.

“It will have great synergy and traffic for the center,” Finfrock said.

Urban Air is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027.