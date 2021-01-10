Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10

Health chief says people including educators, public safety workers and those 75 and older should be able to get vaccinated at pharmacies in five Arizona counties, including Pima, starting in a little more than a week, as state's COVID numbers spike.
Rep. Mark Finchem, the Oro Valley Republican, has long been a conspiracy theorist whose views of the world are divorced from reality. By promoting and attending Wednesday's insurrection in Washington, D.C., he crossed the line.
Longtime Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking for four more years and a 4.3% pay increase. It's too much too soon for the new board, and galling for county employees who are on furlough now under Huckelberry's plan.
An Arizona legislator has introduced a measure designed to give President Trump the state's 11 electoral votes, as some Republicans in D.C. try to keep Congress from certifying the election for Joe Biden on Wednesday, Jan 6.