The appellate judges said the victims were entitled to have a court decide whether it really was "reasonable and necessary'' for church officials to withhold reporting the abuse.

The First Amendment

But Lopez, writing for the unanimous Arizona Supreme Court, said that's not within the purview of judges and juries to decide.

He said the basis for that goes all the way back to the First Amendment, which says Congress may make no laws affecting the establishment of a religion or its free exercise, something he said gives them "an independence from secular control or manipulation.''

"Put simply, the Religion Clauses give religious institutions the power to decide for themselves, free from state interference, matters of church government as well as those of faith and doctrine,'' Lopez wrote.

Cadigan said she is not disputing that churches can decide for themselves what constitutes a "confession.''

But she said the justices have glossed over the question of whether, in this case, these were "confidential communications'' — the trigger that decides whether clergy can keep them secret.

The evidence of that starts with Adams' confession to his wife, she said. Then there were lay members who, as part of the excommunication hearing, also heard from Adams.

And she noted Adams himself essentially told the world what he was doing by posting videos. Cadigan said more than 300 people were charged with crimes for watching those videos.