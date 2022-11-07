2 arrested NW of Tucson after standoff

Two people were arrested after a standoff with authorities on the northwest side on Monday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 6:30 a.m. a deputy attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Christina Rivera, 39, near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road, the department said in a news release.

Rivera was being sought in connection with several investigations in the Picture Rocks area. Rivera did not stop, and the deputy began pursuing her vehicle before calling off the chase because of public safety concerns, the department said.

Later, Rivera's car was found to have crashed through a fence in the 11000 block of West Picture Rocks Road. A citizen reported that a woman was seen walking in the desert. The woman, later identified as Rivera, was tracked to a residence near the 6000 block of North Van Ark Road. It was also determined that another person, Michael Romero, 37, was also in the residence. Romero has a felony warrant out for his arrest, according to the U.S. Marshal's Service.

With the assistance of the Pima Regional SWAT team, the residence was surrounded. Eventually, Rivera and Romero surrendered without incident.

Romero was turned over to the Marshal’s Service for his warrant. Rivera was arrested on suspicion of felony unlawful flight, with other felony charges pending.