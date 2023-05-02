A man seen on video target shooting in Molino Basin is wanted for questioning in connection with a wildfire that started Sunday on Mount Lemmon, officials say.

Forest Service investigators are looking for the man captured on video approaching the site of the blaze that grew to more than 100 acres before being put out Tuesday, a news release from the Coronado National Forest Service said.

The man was filmed shooting a shotgun at a homemade target. Five shots were fired, the news release said.

It appeared that the man was using incendiary bullets, causing sparks to fly and start the wildfire, officials said.

The man about 50 to 60 years old. He wore a light grey short and tan cargo pants, the agency said. The use of incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are punishable by up to six months in jail and up to a $5,000 fine, the news release said.

The April 30 fire was approximately 115 acres by the time it was fully contained Tuesday. Crews continued mop up, which includes removal of burning materials near the control lines, felling snags and trenching logs to lessen the possibility of timber rolling into new areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 520-388-8343 or email the Coronado National Forest at Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.