Delcid initially faced two counts of first-degree murder in the case, which Yuma police spokesperson Sgt. Lori Franklin said at the time was not a random act of violence. A man was also shot in the incident but survived, police said.

Dad convicted in murders

Bariki Amani Hopkins, 37, was found guilty May 15 on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his 26-year-old girlfriend, Anisa Linette Moreno, who was 16 weeks pregnant, according to Tucson's KOLD-TV.

Moreno was shot early in the morning on Jan. 30, 2025, and she and the child she was carrying initially survived, The Republic reported. Authorities later announced the two died Feb. 1 after Moreno was taken off life support following what court documents described as a single shot to the back of her head, according to the Arizona Daily Star.

Hopkins was the father of the child Moreno was expecting, the Star reported.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 22, according to KOLD.

Model sentenced in fatal stabbing

Fabian Durazo, 28, is serving 50 years in prison for two counts of second-degree murder in the Jan. 27, 2019 stabbing death of Kristina Howato, 39, according to prison records and previous reporting by The Republic.

Howato was a Lyft driver in her third trimester of pregnancy when she picked Durazo up as a customer in Tempe before he mortally attacked her and fled in her SUV, according to charging documents. She and her unborn child died at the hospital, court documents said.