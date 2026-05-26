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A woman was found shot to death Monday afternoon at a Marana home.

Later, a man connected to the incident was found dead, and two young children were found unharmed in a car parked in the lot of a popular Marana steakhouse.

Marana police on Tuesday were not releasing details about either death or the names of the victims, said Sgt. Vincent Rizzi, a Marana public information officer.

Rizzi said police responded to a shooting at a residence in the 6700 block of West Alegria Drive, off North Silverbell and North Cortaro roads, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. Once inside, police found the body of an unidentified woman, Rizzi said.

Not long afterward, officers located a car that was connected to the shooting in the parking lot of Lil' Abner's restaurant in the 8500 block of Silverbell. Two children inside the car were taken from the scene, although Rizzi did not say who took custody of the children.

"The children are completely OK," he said. "They were not harmed."

Police, meanwhile, located the man's body "in a desert area nearby that vehicle," Rizzi said.