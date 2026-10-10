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Deputies answering a domestic violence call Friday evening in Vail found a woman who was fatally shot.

The unidentified woman's body was found inside a home in the 17000 block of South Ridgerunner Drive, near South Melpomene Way, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

A 49-year-old man was detained at the scene.

Two other children in the house — ages 3 and 4 — were unharmed, the release said.

The investigation continues and no new information had been released early Saturday.