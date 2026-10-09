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Twenty-six dogs are in need of homes after being seized during a hoarding case last week.

While condemning a residence near West Irvington Road and South 12th Avenue, Tucson police asked for support from animal protection officers, Pima Animal Care Center said in a news release.

Animal protection officers say there was a strong odor coming from the residence and the floor was covered in animal waste, the release said.

The dogs are all medium to large mixed breeds and in good health. Half of them are under a year old, the release said.

The 26 new dogs have come to PACC at an already busy time. In just the first week of October, the rate of dogs being adopted or fostered has been outpaced by the dogs coming in, PACC said.

Every kennel at both the main PACC shelter and the adoption center on the city's east side is full. Some kennels are housing more than one dog.

Unless adopted, PACC will need to place dogs on a deadline for euthanasia, the release said.