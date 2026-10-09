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A Tucson man was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and child endangerment after his 4-year-old son shot himself in the foot Thursday afternoon with an unsecured gun, authorities said.

Tyler Lake called 911 about 5 p.m. reporting that his son shot himself in the foot with a handgun inside their residence in the 2500 block of West Curtis Road, near North La Cholla Boulevard, an interim complaint filed with Pima County Justice Court says.

The boy was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the complaint says.

The gun had been left on a dresser in the master bedroom, it continues. Investigators also found two other guns in the bedroom: one mounted to the wall and one inside the closet.

The boy's younger brother and Lake's 9-year-old stepdaughter also live in the home. While speaking with investigators, the boy's mother said she has had discussions with Lake regarding the guns and the children's safety, the complaint says.

Lake was booked into the Pima County jail.

"This incident serves as a reminder that unsecured firearms can have serious, potentially fatal consequences," the sheriff's department said in a news release. "Always keep firearms locked and inaccessible to children."

The investigation continues.