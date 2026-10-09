A Tucson man has been sentenced to six years in prison plus a three-year probation term for his role in a 2023 string of thefts from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores in Arizona, prosecutors say.

Alexander Ludwig No, 39, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of organized retail theft, one count of theft and one count of fraudulent schemes and artifices. He was sentenced Sept. 23. No was originally indicted on 10 counts of theft related charges, a news release Friday from the Arizona Attorney General's Office said. Separate from the string of thefts that took place from November to December 2023, No has faced criminal charges related to theft five different times from 2021 through 2025.