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The Tucson man arrested on suspicion of threatening to bomb the White House has an extensive criminal record and mental health issues, court documents say.

Jacob Aaron Hicks, 46, was arrested Wednesday and charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat to injure.

Earlier this year, Hicks was given a two-year probation term after pleading guilty to aggravated assault of a health care professional.

In what was his fifth felony, Hicks had threatened to kill a nurse at a Tucson area behavioral health hospital before trying to punch her and pulling her by the wrist, Pima County court filings say.

In a pre-sentence interview, Hicks said he wasn't in the right state of mind at the time and took full accountability for the incident. Hicks also has been diagnosed as bipolar and with PTSD, a court filing says.

Prior to the sentencing, his ex-wife, who has an order of protection against Hicks, told the court that his release posed a risk to her safety, adding that he's a "chronic threat, and he does not follow rules."

Hicks' other convictions, which also include nine misdemeanors, were outside Pima County.