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On Sept. 11, 2001, Robert Menig's 12-hour shift at a Manhattan firehouse was scheduled to end at 9 a.m. — 14 minutes after an initially Los Angeles-bound plane that had been hijacked struck the World Trade Center’s North Tower, instantly killing all passengers aboard.

But because of an early morning doctor's appointment, Menig had asked his crewmate Michael D'Auria to come in early and cover for him.

D'Auria, who was 25, had not yet graduated from the fire academy, Menig said. He was on loan to Engine 40, Ladder 35, as part of his training, and Menig had gotten permission from Frank Callahan, his captain, for D'Auria to cover for him.

As it was time for Menig to leave, the firehouse was still short one person. So he asked Vincent Morello, who he had worked with the night before, if he could stay until another firefighter arrived.

"He was getting in his car, and I asked him, 'Can you ride for me? I got to get out of here. I got to go to the doctor's.' He said, 'No problem.' He came in and rode for me," Menig said.

"I left, and they both got killed. I got to see everybody that morning — you know, the kitchen, coffee, whatnot — before they got killed, and that was 11 of them."

As he was heading home from his appointment, news broke that the North Tower had been struck.

"I heard it on the radio," he said. "I was at a particular spot where I was in Queens, and I can actually see the World Trade Center, and I could see that the first tower was burning.